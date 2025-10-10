English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Super League Kerala 2025: Trivandrum Kombans edge past Forca Kochi as Paulo Victor scores Solitary Goal

By MyKhel Staff
Brazilian forward Paulo Victor made a remarkable impact shortly after coming on, scoring the decisive goal that led Thiruvananthapuram Kombans to a surprise 1-0 victory over last season's runners-up, Forca Kochi FC, in the sports.com Super League Kerala at Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium on Friday.

The host Kombans, wearing pink jerseys in support of breast cancer awareness, had suffered defeats in both of last season's encounters against Kochi. However, coach James Patrick McAloon's three quick substitutions around the 70th minute changed the course of the match dramatically.

trivandrum-kombans-slk-2025

While Kochi had the upper hand in the first half, creating several chances, the Kombans appeared fitter, faster, and more dangerous after the changes. The winning goal was crafted from a well-executed cross from the left by the promising young Muhammed Ashar, which Victor expertly headed in the 74th minute.

Kochi pushed hard for an equalizer, but Kombans' goalkeeper Aaryan Anjaneya made crucial saves to deny attempts from Muhammed Mushraf and Rinreithan Shaiza, securing the win.

This match, the second for both teams in the new SLK season, handed the Kombans their first three points, while Kochi remains without a point so far. The Kombans, with the win, now sit 4th in the points table and Kochi are now placed at the bottom.

Story first published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 22:14 [IST]
