Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Supporter arrested after banana skin thrown on pitch during north London derby

By Opta

London, December 3: A supporter was arrested for throwing an object on the pitch during the north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

Metropolitan Police confirmed to Omnisport that seven arrests were made, including one for throwing a missile onto the field of play, during Sunday's Premier League game at Emirates Stadium.

Television replays showed a banana skin present on the pitch as Arsenal celebrated their opening goal, scored by Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the penalty spot.

Aubameyang later scored again with Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira also on target in a 4-2 victory for the hosts.

Emery praised the atmosphere at Emirates Stadium during the game, suggesting it inspired Arsenal's victory.

"They pushed a lot for us," he told Sky Sports. "In a difficult moment in the first half, we kept calm.

"We spoke in the dressing room and we were having good minutes in the game. The result is not good, but we can continue in our work and our planning for the game. The supporters are going to push us.

"We were watching Tottenham play at home against Chelsea, they won, with a big, big performance with their supporters. We were speaking about that."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: CDA 1 - 1 SEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 2:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue