Football Supreme Court Orders AIFF to Enforce Promotion-Relegation in ISL By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:29 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has approved a new Constitution for the All India Football Federation (AIFF), fundamentally altering the governance of Indian football.

The ruling establishes that the AIFF will have sole ownership and operational authority over India's top-tier football league, the Indian Super League (ISL), ending private control by Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which has managed the league since 2014.

The revised Constitution also mandates the implementation of a promotion and relegation system, aligning the league with global football standards. The document defines the "seniormost top division league" as the competition owned, operated, and officially recognised by the AIFF, adhering to these principles.

Additionally, the Constitution revises the definition of eminent players. "We believe it reasonable to reduce the criteria suggested by Justice L N Rao to 5 international matches for men and 2 matches for women," the Supreme Court stated. This ensures more players can attain recognition as eminent contributors to Indian football.

The apex court recognised the current AIFF executive committee, led by president Kalyan Chaubey, confirming that no fresh elections are required, given the remaining one-year tenure. The new Constitution establishes age and tenure limits for committee members, including a maximum age of 70 and a cooling-off period after eight years in office. The committee will comprise 14 members, including a president, two vice-presidents (one male, one female), one treasurer, and 10 additional members, with five being eminent players, including two women.

The Constitution introduces mechanisms to hold office bearers accountable, allowing removal through a no-confidence motion-a feature absent in the previous framework.

Importantly, the Supreme Court has given AIFF the opportunity to implement the new Constitution before FIFA's October 30 deadline, thereby avoiding a potential ban due to third-party interference. The court has also approved the process for AIFF to call open tenders for a new commercial partner for the league and launch the 2025-26 season under its direct oversight.

The court emphasised the significance of the Constitution in shaping the future of Indian football. "We are of the firm opinion that the Constitution, once adopted in terms of Article 84, will mark a new beginning for Indian football and take the sport to greater heights," the order read. It further highlighted that stakeholders will play a key role in ensuring Indian football remains competitive, thrilling, and globally relevant.

With this historic step, Indian football is set to enter a new era, promising stronger governance, greater transparency, and more opportunities for players and fans alike.