The Bayern juggernaut continues

Chennai, February 13: In the last 12 months, Bayern Munich have literally won everything under the sun.
With their latest triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup at 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts' Qatar's Education City Stadium, the Bavarian giants became just the second team in history to record a sextuple.
Hansi Flick and Co matched the record set by Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona back in 2009 when they lifted all six trophies they contested for.
Sextuple takes Bayern to the top of the mountain, but where do they go now?
Bayern now hold six trophies to their name -- that includes the UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB Pokal, DFL Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Barcelona were the only team who had managed this feat under Guardiola before when they won the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, Copa Del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.
Perhaps the most remarkable record belongs to Flick as the German took over as the interim coach back in November 2019, following the sacking of Niko Kovac whose team was humiliated 5-1 by his former employees, Eintracht Frankfurt.
Bayern Munich 1-0 Tigres UANL: Pavard strike seals FIFA Club World Cup glory
Since taking over, Flick’s team have won more trophies (six) than the number of games they have lost (five)!
Bayern almost matched Barcelona’s sextuple record back in 2013 under manager Jupp Heynckes when they won five trophies that year, losing out only on the DFL Super Cup to their arch-rivals, Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern 'six-pack' special for all of football – Lewandowski
Given the style of last season's success as evident by their ever-swelling trophy haul, anything less than a serious tilt at the Champions League would surely be considered a failure.
The bounce of a ball in one of sport's most unpredictable competitions could well dictate the mood music in Munich.
Six trophies, Lewangoalski and the numbers behind Bayern's year of glory
If they are to prolong their peak and make this more than a 12-month merriment, they might need to again show a little more.
Another 23-match winning run ought to ease any concerns for sure!