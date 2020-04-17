La Liga feature: The story behind the colours which link Barcelona and Eibar

Taking a twist
The connection with Barcelona took a twist at the start of the 1988-89 season, when Eibar had returned to La Liga second tier after 30 years further down the divisions.
Eibar's much loved and long serving kit-man Angel Fernandez Zapico recently revealed that he visited a local department store to buy two full sets of Barcelona jerseys, as worn by that season's stars Migueli, Bernd Schuster and Gary Lineker.
Blaugrana crests
Zapico then carefully removed the blaugrana crests, and personally sewed an Eibar badge onto each jersey. This kit was then worn for the entire campaign as Eibar finished in a creditable 16th position, one place above Barcelona's B team.
That remained an anecdote until more recently, when Eibar again surged through the divisions and finally achieved a first ever promotion to La Liga for the 2014-15 campaign.
Change strip
Los Armeros (‘The Gunners') had to wear a 'change' strip of sky blue on their first visit to Barcelona's Camp Nou in October 2014.
Eibar's players and supporters then proudly wore their own blaugrana when Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique were hosted at the picturesque 7,000 capacity Ipurua stadium the following March.
Yellow jersey
Since then the two clubs have alternated colours each time they meet in La Liga and most recently when Messi and company wore yellow as they ran out 3-0 winners at Ipurua last October.
In another neat link, young winger Marc Cucurella was wearing Eibar's blaugrana, while on loan from parent club Barcelona, when he scored in a 2-2 draw at Ipurua last season.