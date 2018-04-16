Thiago Silva eyes San Siro return with AC Milan

Bengaluru, April 16: The Parisians might have just clinched the title in Ligue 1, but speculations on their captain leaving the club are gathering pace right now as Italian newspaper Libero claims that, Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has set his sights on a return to AC Milan during this summer’s transfer window.
Les Parisiens have been on top from in the Ligue 1, but are concerned with their performances in the Champions League, especially after blowing away a 4-0 first leg lead against Barcelona last season and crashing out to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 this season.
This has led the Brazilian defender to be increasingly disillusioned with life in the French capital. The club also may let him move on with his age also playing a factor and will hope to sign a long-term replacement for him.
At 33, PSG cannot expect a significant transfer fee for him as well. That said, he currently earns almost €12 million per season which is much more than the Rossoneri would be able to offer him at the moment. However, AC Milan will jump at the chance to get their former player to play alongside Leonardo Bonucci.
To add to this, Silva is also concerned about the situation with Unai Emery. Silva told Telefoot that he wants manager Emery to stay past the end of his current contract.
“For the moment, we don’t know anything. We see a lot of names mentioned, a lot of managers saying that they want to come. It is difficult to see things like that because he has always been professional.”
“We have to continue until the end of the season and then see what will happen. Do I want him to stay? Yes, of course. I am his captain. And even if I thought the opposite, I could not say that I want him to leave. I have always been honest, especially with the work we do together. He has always believed in me.”
