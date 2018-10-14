Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Wenger: Henry has everything to succeed at Monaco

By
Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger
Thierry Henry and Arsene Wenger

Hannover, October 14: Arsene Wenger believes Thierry Henry has "everything" to succeed at Monaco but has warned his former Arsenal striker that he must sacrifice his "whole life" now he is a coach.

Ligue 1 club Monaco announced on Saturday (October 13) that Henry would succeed Leonardo Jardim and take up his first head coaching role with the club where he started his professional playing career.

Henry spent the bulk of his playing days under Wenger, another former Monaco boss, at Arsenal and the 68-year-old Frenchman is pleased one of his old clubs have turned to his former charge.

However, Wenger, who spent 22 years at Arsenal before leaving at the end of the 2017-18 season, knows Henry must be prepared to dedicate everything to the job.

"Of course, Thierry Henry is a good choice," said Wenger, who was speaking after coaching one of the teams in Per Mertesacker's farewell match in Hannover.

"He has a lot of credibility. He is very intelligent and understands football pretty well. That's why he has everything it needs, like a lot of players on this level.

"But when you get started you must have a little bit luck, too. He is going to need a good attitude and he will have to make sacrifices. You have to sacrifice your whole life."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue