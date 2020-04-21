Football
Things to know about Axel Disasi - Reims defender linked with Arsenal

By
Bengaluru, April 21: Over the years Arsenal have been successful in acquiring unheard gems from all over the World and under the reigns of Mikel Arteta, it is likely to continue in the upcoming Summer window as well. The Gunners are likely to revamp the squad with new and young blood who can be assets for the future and it has linked them with several raw talents.

Arsenal could look to get as many as three to four stars in Summer with defence as the main priority. But as things stand, the owners may not provide him with a larger fund with Champions League football still a distant dream. That means the north London outfit have to pursue players who are largely under the radar and can be picked up for relatively low fees.

As per reports, a similar profile has caught the eye of the North London side with Reims centre back Axel Disasi on the radar.

The Reims centre-back has sparkled this season to inspire his club to fifth place before coronavirus paused the Ligue 1 schedule and Arsenal could look to explore the possibility of landing him in Summer.

Here are things you need to know about the 22-year-old defender:

1) Has the best defensive record in France

The youngster signed for the Ligue 1 side in 2016 as an 18-year-old in 2016 and made his senior debut a year later. Next season his side was promoted to the first division however he managed only four appearances. However, after the departure of their main centre-back, Bjorn Engels to ​Aston Villa this Summer, Disasi was handed a first-team role. Since then he has firmly cemented himself in the Reims starting lineup and has been a huge factor in his sides recent improvement. The Ligue 1 side has the meanest defence in the league conceding just 21 goals in the 28 games with Disasi playing in all but one of their games this season. He has kept 11 clean-sheets so far in the league.

2) Could be available for a cheap fee

Disasi will be out of contract at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The young defender has been unable to agree terms on a new contract and Reims are allegedly now prepared to allow the defender to leave this summer to avoid losing him for free 12 months later. He is reportedly valued at £15 million by Reims, which fits right into the transfer plans for Arsenal without draining much of their potential transfer budget for the summer.

3) Has been compared to Zouma

The right-footed defender's gameplay has been compared with the likes of Kurt Zouma. The 22-year-old's physicality, pace, aerial dominance and primarily his tackling ability is seen similar to Zouma as per French newspaper ​L'Equipe.

4) Arsenal may face competition

The North London side are not the only team keeping their tabs open for the defender. Monaco have reportedly already contacted the side over a Summer coup while several sides in Germany too allegedly have enquired about the player. Premier League sides West Ham United as well Southampton too are interested in the 22-year-old.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, 14:07 [IST]
