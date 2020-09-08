Things to know about Wolves' club record signing

Kolkata, September 8: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) have shown plenty of ambition in the last couple of years, which has resulted in significant progress.
The Midlands side have made some good moves in the transfer market and by signing highly-rated teenage striker Fabio Silva on a club-record fee of £35 million from FC Porto, they have made their intentions clear. Here, we look at some facts about the wonderkid.
Seventh most expensive teenager
With the £35 million price tage, Silva becomes the seventh most expensive teenager in the history of football. He joins the list of players like Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix, Matthijs de Ligt, Anthony Martial, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Luke Shaw, Wayne Rooney and Renato Sanches .
Football is in his blood
Silva comes from one of Portugal's most prolific footballing families. His father Jorge Silva was a defensive midfielder who enjoyed a long, fruitful career in the Portuguese top flight. His elder brother, also named Jorge, is a centre back currently on the books of Lazio and is highly regarded at the Roman club.
A record breaker
The 18-year-old simply loves breaking records. When he made his debut on 10 August 2019, in a 1-2 loss to Gil Vicente, he overtook Bruno Gama as Porto's youngest-ever debutant. Just a few weeks later, he overtook his now team-mate at Wolves -- Ruben Neves -- as the club's youngest-ever debutant in European competition, coming on in a Europa League tie against BSC Young Boys.
Genuine goal threat
During the 2018-19 season, the youngster hit 20 goals in 26 games for the club's Under-19 side and he has also been exceptional in the national set up, scoring three times in five caps for Portugal Under-19s. He scored 33 goals in 39 matches to guide Porto's Under-19s to UEFA Youth League success last year.