Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

This team can go places, says India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

By
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels Indian football is going in the right direction. Image: Twitter
Even After Losing In The Asia Cup, Football Gets Support From Its Fans

Bengaluru, January 24: India's goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu feels the impact of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup 2019 will be huge for Indian football.

India, who were returning to continental competion after an eight-year gap, had begun their campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Thailand. But thereafter, the Blue Tigers bowed out in the first round after losing back to back matches against hosts the UAE and Bahrain.

"21 out of the 23 players in the team were playing at such a stage for the first time. Now, we want to take it from here. It's important for us to deliver at the big stages and we shall do so," Gurpreet tolf AIFF.

"The impact of the competition will be huge for Indian football."

"This team can go places if we remain united, and the game plan is in the right place. We're out of the tournament, but we can certainly do more than we did," the Bengaluru FC custodian added.

Gurpreet, who was also a part of the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar when the team lost all its matches in the group stage, maintained the "team matched their opponents in all the three matches."

"We were not at our best against Bahrain," stated Gurpreet.

Incidentally, in the 2011 edition also, India had lost to Bahrain, going down by a 2-5 margin.

"I had to make sure that we were in the game till the very last minute. It was difficult physically and mentally as they were coming at us all guns blazing. We fought till the end but fell short."

"We fought and there weren't any one-sided games. We matched our opponents every minute and were even better than them on many occasions. We got points on the board, and showed that we could match our opponents," he opined.

(Source: AIFF)

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue