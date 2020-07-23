Thomas Delaney facing Borussia Dortmund exit - Three Premier League clubs that should sign him

Bengaluru, July 23: Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are likely to continue their squad planning for next season and as many as six players could be sold in Summer.
Out of those six names, one name that now has been mentioned is midfielder Thomas Delaney this summer. The Danish midfielder reportedly facing an uncertain future at the club, following the arrival of Jude Bellingham.
Delaney has struggled for fitness in the last two years and only has played 11 times this season. It is understood that Dortmund have got their new man to fill in his place.
Therefore, Delaney could be given the green light to leave the club in Summer.
The experienced midfielder, however, should not be short of offers if such a situation arrives. Top Premier League sides could fairly look into getting him in Summer.
And here are the three clubs as per our view who could be benefit from signing him:
Everton
Ancelotti has already hinted that he would require a major revamp in the side after finishing just in the top 10 this season. The squad overhaul is likely to start with the midfield with the Italian manager looking for a defensive midfielder.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has recently been linked over a move but the former Bayern midfielder could snub a move to sign for Spurs instead as per latest news. At such a moment, Delaney could come as a very good option for the Toffees. The 28-year-old would add the much-required composure in the middle of the pitch while his top-level experience would be an added bonus in a rookie Everton side.
Spurs
Another club who could be benefit signing the Danish international should they also miss out on Hojbjerg. The Southman midfielder is now favourite to sign for them but in football, you never know. Delaney could be a perfect signing from the Portuguese midfielder who is well built and relies his game more on the defensive aspects. The defensive security that Mourinho has often favoured from central midfielders could be found with his football.
Moreover, he only has a contract with the German side until 2022. The Bundesliga side has already hinted that they too have suffered financially due to the pandemic, hence, to recoup the fee they paid for Bellingham he could be available for a lower range, another added point for Spurs as well.
Manchester United
The Red Devils are another side who could well take a close look to get a deal done for Delaney. They have already been linked massively with the German side but for winger Jadon Sancho. But in the Danish midfielder, they could find another quick solution - a great aide for Nemanja Matic. Matic has proved a big point this season turning in on the second half of the campaign. But he is on the other side of the 30s, and in a long season, it's almost impossible for him to maintain the form.
Other two options Fred and Mctominay have already shown that they are not capable enough to fill in the same role. At such a moment, the 28-year-old could be a shrewd acquisition. He is comfortable in playing heavy tempo football plus his more inclination towards defensive duty would add the much-needed cover for the backline.