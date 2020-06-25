Thomas Meunier signs for Borussia Dortmund

Football
By Liam Blackburn

Dortmund, June 25: Belgium international Thomas Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Borussia Dortmund, having been available on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 28-year-old right back spent four seasons in the French capital, winning three Ligue 1 titles as well as a pair of Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France trophies.

However, he is one of those departing PSG when his contract expires at the end of this month - along with Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva - and he has quickly found a new home with Bundesliga side Dortmund, who he will join for next season.

"Borussia Dortmund play exactly the football that I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural," former Club Brugge defender Meunier said in quotes published on the club's website.

"BVB is known for their enthusiastic fans and the atmosphere during the [Champions League] game with Paris at Signal Iduna Park really influenced my decision.

"I am ambitious and, like with Bruges and Paris, I would like to win titles with Dortmund."

Meunier, who has been capped 40 times by Belgium, could fill the void left by Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi as his two-season loan spell is due to end when the Bundesliga finishes this weekend.

Dortmund want to keep Hakimi for a third successive campaign but other clubs are thought to be interested in the 21-year-old, even if he does not remain with his parent club.

On Meunier, BVB's sporting director Michael Zorc added: "Thomas Meunier is a player who has demonstrated his quality at the highest level in the Champions League and in the national team over a long period of time and will really benefit us with his experience."

Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
