Thomas Muller extends Bayern Munich stay to 2023

By Russell Greaves

Munich, April 7: Thomas Muller has signed a new contract with Bayern Munich that ties him to the club until 2023.

The 30-year-old, a one-club man who made his Bayern debut in 2008, follows head coach Hansi Flick in committing to the Bundesliga champions for the next three years.

Muller has been a one-club man up until this point, with the Bavarian native having taken in 521 appearances for Bayern while scoring 195 goals.

He told the club's official website on prolonging his association with the German giants: "Both sides signed with a really good feeling.

"I'm sure that once we're playing again, we'll continue to be very successful. That spurs me on.

"For me, the No.1 priority was to extend at FC Bayern - and the club felt the same way.

"I've been with FC Bayern for a good two-thirds of my life now, so you can't say that the club and I are just along for the ride - we fight for each other.

"This club is not just any old employer for me. It's my passion. I'm happy that I'll be here for two extra years, and I'll give everything on and off the pitch."

Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: "I'm pleased that Thomas Muller has extended his contract by a further two years until 30 June 2023.

"I would like to thank Thomas and his advisor Ludwig Kogl for the very trusting and fair talks. Oliver and Hasan have done a great job."

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic added: "I'm happy that we've reached agreement with Thomas.

"Thomas is a special player for us, a figurehead for the club and our fans, a leader who shows the way on the pitch and has achieved a lot with FC Bayern.

"We know how important he is for us, but Thomas also knows what FC Bayern means to him. It just fits, we didn't need lengthy talks and we're all happy it'll continue like this until 2023."

Bayern executive Oliver Kahn said on getting a key man tied down: "We're glad we're keeping a figurehead like Thomas Müller at the club.

"He's shaped the club for more than 10 years with his great football and his likeable personality.

"His successes with FC Bayern and the German national team have made Thomas famous around the world. And with his easy manner, he conveys a lot of what FC Bayern stands for, and wants to stand for, out into the world."

Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 14:50 [IST]
