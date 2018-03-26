Thomas Tuchel set to replace Arsene Wenger at Emirates

Bengaluru, March 26: The king is seemingly looking to step down from his throne after more than two decades at the helm. Arsene Wenger may leave Arsenal this summer and could be replaced by German Thomas Tuchel.
The former Borussia Dortmund boss, 44, has been out of work since leaving the Bundesliga club last May. He has been linked with a possible move to succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern Munich at the end of the season. However, Tuchel has reportedly rejected the chance to manage the German champions in favour of a move to the Premier League.
Woah.— Messi Minutes (@MessiMinutes) March 25, 2018
Kicker today are reporting that this Friday Thomas Tuchel pulled out of discussions with Bayern and PSG...because he has already agreed to become @Arsenal manager this summer. pic.twitter.com/VNeiOJEVj7
According to reports from Kicker, Tuchel has already signed a contract with Arsenal and will take over from Wenger at the end of the season, ending the Frenchman’s 22-year reign at the north London club.
While the reports claiming Tuchel had signed a contract with Arsenal emerged on Sunday afternoon, it was suggested elsewhere on Sunday evening that he will instead join a Premier League rival or a European giant.
According to Sportbuzzer, Paris Saint-Germain are favourites to land the German as a replacement for Unai Emery, while Chelsea are also linked with the boss as they plan for the inevitable exit of Antonio Conte.
Thomas Tuchel had a major fall-out with the BVB board after which he was shown the door. Situations worsened after the terror attack on Dortmund’s bus. While Tuchel demanded some time off for players to recover from the trauma, the board gave a go ahead for their match against AS Monaco only a day after the blast.
I would be totally uninspired by Thomas Tuchel at Arsenal. Far from elite, or even proven at the highest level, he’s not the man for me to take Arsenal to the next level. #FKHasNoInterest— FK ☕️ (@fkhanage) March 25, 2018
Meanwhile, the calls for #WengerOut emerged following Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final. Arsenal are only in the contention for the Europa League title, but face CSKA Moscow test in the quarterfinals in April.
Arsenal's recent results in the Premier League since the start of 2018 has not been great too. They suffered eight defeats in 15 league matches, only recently managing a 3-0 win over Watford. Arsenal's away record has been poor - they have managed just three wins and drawn four times in 15 away matches so far. However, in 15 home games, they have managed 11 wins and have lost only twice at home. Fans hope Wenger's side can somehow replicate their home form in all other matches too.
Arsenal’s Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat had a public bust-up with Thomas Tuchel during their time at Borussia Dortmund, which Mislintat later revealed was the reason behind his decision to leave the German side. #afc pic.twitter.com/t4i2JeM0TZ— afcstuff (@afcstuff) March 24, 2018
