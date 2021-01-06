Three candidates who could replace Frank Lampard is he is sacked

London, January 6: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is under pressure to hold on to his job. Though, it is presumed that Chelsea are prepared to give their club legend time to turn things around, if things do not improve soon, Lampard could definitely be heading through the exit door.
Here, we look at three managers who could replace Lampard if he is sacked by the Blues.
Ralph Hasenhuttl
Hasenhuttl has been doing a remarkable job at Southampton since taking over at the south coast club in 2018. The 53-year-old was formerly in charge of RB Leipzig in and impressed there as well and has certainly earned his chance of managing a much bigger club like Chelsea. If Chelsea do sack Lampard, the Austrian would be the perfect choice to replace him.
Massimiliano Allegri
Allegri has been out of work since leaving Juventus at the end of the 2018-19 season and it is somewhat surprising that no club have snapped him up yet. During his time at Turin, the Italian won four consecutive domestic doubles between 2015 and 2018 and won the Serie A title in 2019. A manager who knows how to bring success, Allegri looks like an attractive and safe option for the next Chelsea boss.
Thomas Tuchel
Tuchel was recently sacked by French champions Paris Saint-Germain despite leading the French capital club to their first Champions League final last season. The former Mainz and Borussia Dortmund boss won two Ligue 1 titles during his time in France. With the quality Chelsea have in their attack, Tuchel could prove to be an excellent manager for them.