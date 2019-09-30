Three changes Liverpool could make against Red Bull Salzburg

Bengaluru, Sept. 30: European champions Liverpool welcome Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg to Anfield on Wednesday night looking to pick up the first win of their latest Champions League defence after losing their opener against Napoli.
Two late goals saw the Naples side beat Jurgen Klopp's team at the Stadio San Paolo for the second successive season, leaving the Reds playing catch-up in Group E.
Salzburg topped the pool following their thumping 6-2 triumph over Genk on matchday one, but Liverpool will still be favourites in this match having made a flawless start to their domestic campaign.
The Reds have won all of their first seven games in a row but their latest 1-0 win against newly-promoted Sheffield United was far from impressive. Although, Klopp won't mind the three hard-earned points, Liverpool was far from their usual best and that must worry the gaffer.
With a tricky Premier League game against in-form Leicester City on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp might be tempted to use the depth of his squad against Salzburg and tweak his team a bit. In this article, we will discuss three potential changes Klopp could make to the side in their midweek Champions League game.
Divock Origi for Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane was quite poor against Sheffield United after recovering from a minor injury. The Senegalese missed a clear cut chance and hit the post from close range on another occasion. With a long season coming, Mane could be rested by Klopp in the Champions League game to keep him fresh for Leicester City. Divock Origi had a great impact from the bench against Sheffield and he could get a start instead of Mane on the left flank against Salzburg. The Belgian has been impressive whenever he has gotten his chances and deserves some more playing time.
James Milner for Jordan Henderson
James Milner has been one of the best performers for Liverpool in the Champions League during their stunning run in the competition in the past couple of years. The veteran versatile midfielder could get a start against Salzburg in place of skipper Jordan Henderson who had an average game last weekend against Sheffield.
Milner, with his immense experience, plays a big role for the Reds in the Champions League and he can be used in this game. Salzburg showed that they are no pushovers with a mammoth 6-2 win on matchday one and there should be no room for complacency and Milner can ensure that.
Joe Gomez for Joel Matip
Virgil van Dijk is an irreplaceable player for Liverpool but Joel Matip has been a great partner to him since he got his opportunity due to an injury to Joe Gomez last season. Gomez has fully recovered from his injury but he has to earn his spot back and with Matip performing at such a high level, it is not easy to displace him. However, Klopp must use an opportunity like this to keep Gomez at his best shape and fitness and the Englishman needs to use such opportunities to prove his worth. Gomez in for Matip could be a big change against Salzburg.