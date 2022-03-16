Football
Three Chelsea loanees who could be part of the first team next season if the transfer ban is not lifted

By

Bengaluru, March 16: Chelsea find themselves in a complete fiasco following the sanctions on their owner Roman Abramovich. The Blues have also been barred from signing new players in the summer and also cannot offer new deals to their existing players.

A lot could change between now and the summer but as of now, the West London club have a tough season ahead of themselves and could be forced to rethink their transfer strategy for the summer. And, if the sanctions are not lifted, Chelsea will be forced to look forward to their army of loanees to help them next season.

The Blues have as many as 24 players out on loan this season across the continent and a few of them could prove to be a handful for them next season. Here, we will take a look at three on-loan players Chelsea could turn to in the summer.

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher is having a fantastic season on loan at Crystal Palace and has done enough to make his way to Thomas Tuchel's plans regardless of the current situation at the club. The 22-year-old has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League this season with 8 goals and 3 assists in 23 league games for the Eagles.

Emerson Palmieri

Chelsea were desperate to bring the Brazil-born Italian international back from his loan spell with Lyon during January. They eventually failed to convince the Ligue 1 side but Tuchel could choose to retain the 27-year-old next season. Ben Chilwell has missed majority of the season with injuries while Marcus Alonso has flattered to deceive at left-back meaning Palmieri could be retained next season.

Armando Broja

Another loanee to have impressed in the Premier League this season, Broja has attracted a host of clubs across Europe. The Albanian international has impressed on loan at Southampton where he has scored 9 times in 30 games this season. The Saints are looking to make his loan deal permanent, but other clubs are also circling, including West Ham and even Arsenal. Chelsea have seen both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner struggling at the club and Broja could prove to be the solution to their striker woes.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 19:11 [IST]
