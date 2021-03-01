Three clubs chasing Norwich City right-back Max Aarons

Bengaluru, March 1: Amongst the few glowing flashes of an otherwise disappointing top-flight return for Norwich City last season, right-back Max Aarons convinced he has the talent and potential to flourish at the Premier League level.
The English youngster subsequently attracted interest last summer however the Canaries did not allow the player to move. Aarons has been ever-present during Norwich's promotion charge once again so far, playing every minute of their 33 Championship games this season. And with the youngster still maintaining the same standard, it is now understood that a summer move can't be uprooted anymore.
Norwich reportedly have put a €35m price tag on him and considering the Canaries are in line to earn promotion back to the top flight again, they should be in a strong negotiating position.
A host of Premier League sides as some European giants are already keeping a close eye on him and as per rumours, these are the three sides who so far have the best possibility of landing him in summer:
1. Everton
Ancelotti could be significantly backed financially in the upcoming summer transfer window, with owner Farhad Moshiri intending a huge spending spree. The Toffees hope to find the long-term successor to right-back Seamus Coleman, 32 this summer and Aarons in that case perfectly fits the bill.
2. Bayern Munich
Bayern have been chasing the right-back since last summer but are yet to finalize terms. The Bavarians are looking to sign a new right-back to compete with French international Benjamin Pavard as Joshua Kimmich has developed into a midfielder. Aarons are said to be their primary target. But as per the latest rumours, their interest has been somewhat cooled down in recent months after knowing the high valuation of the defender. However, they are still not out of the race.
3. Manchester United
The Red Devils are another side who are keeping a close eye on him. Solskjaer is looking to add more competition for his current right-back Wan Bissaka. Aarons could be considered a contender to fill the back-up berth recently vacated by the departed Diogo Dalot who could complete a permanent move to AC Milan in summer.