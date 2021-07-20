Three clubs in race for Manchester City outcast Yangel Herrera

Bengaluru, July 20: Manchester City could be braced for further windfall having already raised around £50 million this summer through the sales of Lukas Nmecha, Angelino and Jack Harrison, along with their sell-on clause in Jadon Sancho, as per reports in England.
Venezuela international midfielder Yangel Herrera is reportedly being watched by a host of clubs across Europe and could bring another £20 million to the Cityzens' transfer kitty as Pep Guardiola looks to use the money to bring in Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.
Herrera signed for Manchester City back in January 2017 but is yet to make his debut for the Cityzens. The 23-year-old has spent the last four seasons on loan at Manchester City's cousin club New York City, Huesca and Granada respectively.
And having made his mark in La Liga over the past three seasons, Herrera seems to have attracted plenty of suitors and here, we will take a look at three Premier League clubs interested in his signature.
Southampton
Ralph Hassenhuttl's Southampton side had yet another underwhelming season last time out as the Saints could not find the formula to consistency throughout the campaign.
The South Coast coast side do not have any shortage of options in the middle of the park but what they desperately lacked last season was the industry, work rate and leadership of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg with the Danish international having left for Spurs.
It is reported that the Southampton scouts have been highly impressed with Herrera's displays in the La Liga over the last season and could launch a move for the Manchester City outcast.
Leeds United
It was highly anticipated how Leeds United would fare in their comeback season in the Premier League after 16 years under the tutelage of Marcelo Bielsa.
And, the Argentine maestro has simply not let down the neutrals with Leeds United being one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the Premier League last campaign.
The Whites recorded a ninth-placed finish last season and that was a pretty big achievement but Bielsa is rightly looking to improve his squad ahead of the upcoming season.
Herrera is a type of midfielder who suits Bielsa's system and they also have a South American connection that could work in favour of the club. It is no wonder that the Yorkshire club are looking to add the Manchester City outcast to their ranks.
West Ham United
David Moyes worked wonders at West Ham United last season leading the Hammers to a sixth-placed finish. The job Moyes has done at the East London club is nothing short of remarkable considering the Hammers narrowly survived in the previous campaign.
It was his appointment in the middle of the 2019-20 season that changed the Hammers' fortunes but there is still a long way to go for them and not strengthening the squad this summer would mean a step in the backward direction.
The Hammers are extremely short of options in the middle of the park with just Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and skipper Mark Noble and they are reportedly looking to add Herrera to their ranks in order to bolster their options.