Three clubs in the race for Bundesliga wizard

Kolkata, January 13: As per rumours in England, Eintracht Frankfurt star winger Filip Kostic has emerged as a wanted man during this window.
The
29-year-old
has
been
ever-impressive
for
the
Bundesliga
club
for
a
long
time
now
and
has
been
watched
by
some
top
clubs
in
Europe
following
his
exploits
in
the
Bundesliga
as
well
as
in
Europe.
Despite a strong interest in their star man, Eintracht Frankfurt have done really well to keep the 29-year-old at the club for so long but the Serbian could finally be on his way out of Deutsche Bank Park this month. His contract expires in 18 months as Eintracht are facing the risk of losing him for free in June 2023. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the services of the Serbian wizard.
Inter Milan
Inter did really well to finally put an end to Juventus' Serie A winning run last season but lost some of their key personnel in the summer such as manager Antonio Conte and star striker Romelu Lukaku. The Nerazzurri are still leading the table this campaign under new boss Simone Ingazhi but they do not have too much breathing space at the top with local rivals AC Milan not far behind. It is claimed that Kostic is wanted by Inzaghi at Inter as the manager wants to strengthen his options on the flanks.
West Ham United
West Ham United have been a team on the rise under David Moyes but they still have to go a long way if they have to achieve their ambition of finishing in top four. The Hammers have been long linked with the signature of Kostic and it is believed that Moyes still maintains an interest in the 29-year-old and it is needless to say that the Serb will improve the Hammers' attack to a great extent.
Arsenal
Arsenal have been known as long-term admirers of Kostic and it is understood that Mikel Arteta's side are in the driver's seat for the signature of the Serbian winger. The Gunners have a relatively young core of players doing well in the creative department and someone experienced like Kostic could act as a much needed groomer for them. Also, Kostic's versatility makes him a huge asset for Arteta who often likes to tinker with his tactics.