Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs in the race for Chelsea stopper

By

Bengaluru, March 1: Chelsea could have a defensive crisis to deal with in the summer with three of their star defenders potentially leaving the club on free transfers.

Skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen all have their contracts expiring this summer and the Blues are not close to agreeing on a new deal with any of them yet.

While Azpilicueta and Rudiger might still remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, the departure of Christensen looks more than certain. The Danish international, who came through the youth ranks of the Blues, is believed to be keen on exit as he eyes a new challenge. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the signature of the Dane.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are said to be considering a defensive overhaul this summer as they look to bolster their porous defence. They already have Niklas Sule joining from Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer and are said to be looking for Christensen as well. It would be quite a coup for the German giants if they can manage to bring both Sule and Christensen without spending a single penny.

Bayern Munich

Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are also reportedly lining up a move for Christensen on a free transfer. The Dane formerly had a brilliant two-year loan spell in Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Bavarian giants have been his admirers since then. With their star defender Niklas Sule set to depart on a free transfer in order to move to rivals Borussia Dortmund, they need to replace the German international and could potentially find his replacement in Christensen without spending a penny.

Barcelona

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are believed to be leading the race for the signature of the Chelsea star. The Blaugrana have been long-term admirers of the Danish ball-playing defender and have the opportunity to get him on a free transfer. The Dane could prove to be an ideal long-term successor of Gerard Pique at the heart of the Barcelona defence and his style of play also fits Xavi Hernandez's system like a glove.

Comments

MORE BORUSSIA DORTMUND NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 1, 2022
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments