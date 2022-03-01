Three clubs in the race for Chelsea stopper

Bengaluru, March 1: Chelsea could have a defensive crisis to deal with in the summer with three of their star defenders potentially leaving the club on free transfers.
Skipper
Cesar
Azpilicueta,
Antonio
Rudiger
and
Andreas
Christensen
all
have
their
contracts
expiring
this
summer
and
the
Blues
are
not
close
to
agreeing
on
a
new
deal
with
any
of
them
yet.
While Azpilicueta and Rudiger might still remain at Stamford Bridge beyond this summer, the departure of Christensen looks more than certain. The Danish international, who came through the youth ranks of the Blues, is believed to be keen on exit as he eyes a new challenge. Here, we will take a look at three clubs interested in the signature of the Dane.
Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund are said to be considering a defensive overhaul this summer as they look to bolster their porous defence. They already have Niklas Sule joining from Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer and are said to be looking for Christensen as well. It would be quite a coup for the German giants if they can manage to bring both Sule and Christensen without spending a single penny.
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga holders Bayern Munich are also reportedly lining up a move for Christensen on a free transfer. The Dane formerly had a brilliant two-year loan spell in Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Bavarian giants have been his admirers since then. With their star defender Niklas Sule set to depart on a free transfer in order to move to rivals Borussia Dortmund, they need to replace the German international and could potentially find his replacement in Christensen without spending a penny.
Barcelona
Spanish giants FC Barcelona are believed to be leading the race for the signature of the Chelsea star. The Blaugrana have been long-term admirers of the Danish ball-playing defender and have the opportunity to get him on a free transfer. The Dane could prove to be an ideal long-term successor of Gerard Pique at the heart of the Barcelona defence and his style of play also fits Xavi Hernandez's system like a glove.