Three clubs in the race for Marseille star

Bengaluru, March 7: The race to sign Olympique de Marseille defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara is reportedly heating up. The 22-year-old becomes a free agent in the summer following his contract expiry at Stade Vélodrome and has already told Les Olympiens that he would be on his way out of the club.
Manchester United were linked with a cut-price move for the 22-year-old in January but they eventually opted to let the opportunity slip. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils renew their interest in the Frenchman who is already attracting plenty of interest from fellow Premier League clubs.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
clubs
chasing
the
midfield
dynamo.
West Ham United
David Moyes' West Ham side have been punching above their weights for quite some time now but their lack of quality in depth is letting them down as they are seemingly falling behind in the race for top-four. The Hammers are extremely thin at the heart of the midfield and could do with some solid reinforcements in the area. A host of clubs continue to chase the signature of Declan Rice and his departure could significantly worsen the situation. On a free transfer, Kamara would be an incredible addition to the West Ham midfield and the Hammers are said to be in the race for the France U21 international.
Newcastle United
Newcastle United now enjoy an almost unparalleled financial backing thanks to their new Saudi Arabian owners. The Magpies were the busiest club in the whole Europe in January as they bolster their squad significantly. Eddie Howe has overseen a fantastic resurgence at St. James' Park in recent weeks as the relegation battle looks like a distant memory for the Tyneside club. Newcastle United will certainly be looking to make a statement in the summer transfer window and Kamara is said to be one of their major targets.
Crystal Palace
Arsenal and France legend Patrick Vieira took on a rather difficult challenge last summer by taking charge of Crystal Palace. But, the 45-year-old has been doing an incredible job at Selhurst Park and the owners are reportedly looking to back the Frenchman in the summer. Kamara has reportedly emerged as a target for the Eagles and on a free transfer, it would be a massive coup by the south London club.