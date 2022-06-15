Three clubs linked with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, June 15: Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno could be a wanted man this summer as he is being chased by several clubs ahead of the new season.
The German keeper lost his place between the sticks to Aaron Ramsdale last season, restricting him to just four Premier League appearances. The 30-year-old pushed for an exit in January but nothing materialised.
Now with him having just another year left on his current deal, he is expected to leave the Emirates this summer for regular game time. The Gunners have set a €10 million asking price, which could be tempting for many sides.
The 30-year-old goalkeeper is in his prime and considering his transfer value he could be an asset to many top sides. As per rumours, his camp so far has received offers from Premier League, Bundesliga, as well as Primeira Liga and these, are three sides who have made concrete offers for him:
1. Fulham
Newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have reportedly made a strong offer to the 30-year-old shot-stopper. The Cottage boss Marco Silva is keen to use the transfer market to improve the club’s chances of surviving relegation with better recruits.
One of his priorities is to bring a goalkeeper and they have reportedly targeted Bernd Leno. Signing for Fulham would definitely be a step down from his current club however Leno is looking for clubs around London and Fulham's approach, in that case, could be feasible.
2. Benfica
The Portuguese giants are another side who are interested in signing Bernd Leno this summer. His former boss Roger Schmidt is an admirer of the goalkeeper and would like the club to sign him to take over their goalkeeping position. The club are evaluating the possibility however it is understood that they are unwilling to match Arsenal's €10m demand and would continue further negotiation.
3. Hertha Berlin
The Bundesliga side are also reportedly exploring the opportunity to sign Bernd Leno from Arsenal and have made contact with his camp. The move will see him return to Bundesliga however, a couple of things first need to be sorted. Leno may have to agree to a pay cut in order to join them. But considering he is likely to attract more interest, he could wait to explore other opportunities.