Three clubs linked with Chelsea flop

By
Timo Werner
Timo Werner is on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Kolkata, March 4: As per rumours in England, Chelsea flop Timo Werner could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge in the summer with a number of clubs said to be interested in offering him an exit route from his miseries at West London.

The German forward has struggled to find his best form since his £48 million move to Chelsea from RB Leipzig in 2020.

The 25-year-old was regarded as one of the finest attackers in the planet during his time in Bundesliga but he has not managed to replicate his goalscoring ability in the English capital.

Werner has just 19 goals and 19 assists for Chelsea in 76 games across all competitions thus far and has managed to find the back of the net just seven times in 46 Premier League outings. The Blues have plenty of attacking options in their squad and are said to be happy to offload the mega-money flop.

Here, we look at three clubs said to be interested in the German international.

Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are long-term admirers of the pacey German attacker and know him very well from his time in Bundesliga. The BVB have been strongly linked with the dynamic attacker in recent weeks as they could in the lookout for a capable replacement of Erling Haaland if the Norwegian sensation leaves Signal Iduna Park in the summer. They are also strongly linked with Red Bull Salzburg sensation Karim Adeyami and a deal for Werner might depend on the Adeyami deal.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are known to be huge admirers of Werner for a long time now. And, the fact that they are now managed by Julian Nagelsmann, who got the best out of the forward at RB Leipzig, makes them more likely to make a move for the 25-year-old is he is made available by Chelsea. The Bavarian giants already have a lot of quality up front but could have a monumental task in their hands if they have to replace Robert Lewandowski in the summer.

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli's AC Milan side have been excellent this season fighting toe to toe with their local rivals Inter Milan and Napoli for the Serie A title. The Rossoneri have been punching above their weights for quite some time now and could be in the market for significant reinforcements in the summer. They are believed to be looking for a younger striker in the summer and Werner has been mentioned as a potential target.

Story first published: Friday, March 4, 2022, 10:06 [IST]
