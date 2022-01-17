Three clubs linked with Juventus star

Kolkata, January 17: As per rumours in Italy, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is increasingly attracting from a host of clubs across Europe.
As things stand, the contract of the 28-year-old at Juventus expires in six months' time and it is believed that the player is not particularly keen on signing a new deal.
The
Argentinian
forward
has
been
holding
extension
talks
with
the
Bianconeri
for
the
last
two
years
and
although
a
deal
had
been
initially
agreed,
Juventus
have
reportedly
changed
the
terms
of
the
agreement.
It looks likely that the 28-year-old is destined to leave the Turin club as a free agent after seven years at the club and there is plenty of interest for his services. The 28-year-old is allowed to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Italy.
Here,
we
look
at
three
clubs
interested
in
the
Argentinian
forward.
Inter Milan
Inter Milan finally broke the monopoly of Juventus in Serie A last season and are also leading the table this campaign. The Nerazzurri are looking to build their own dominance at the zenith of Italian football and are looking to lure away one of Juventus' best players of the modern era. Dybala is believed to be one of the top targets of the Serie A holders as Simone Inzaghi wants to pair him up with his compatriot Lautaro Martinez up front.
Barcelona
Barcelona are known to be long-term admirers of Dybala and it is believed that new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is looking to reignite the Catalan giants' interest in the dynamic attacker. The Blaugrana are going through a difficult phase right now and plenty of rebuilding is there to be done and Dybala's versatility, experience and technical abilities make him a perfect player for the overhaul.
Tottenham Hotspur
North London giants Tottenham Hotspur came close to landing the Argentinian international in 2019. The versatile attacker's £65 million move to Spurs collapsed after Juventus had a sudden change of heart and opted to keep their number ten. In fact, Dybala had already agreed personal terms with the North Londoners before the Old Lady pulled the plug. However, it is understood that the Lilywhites still remain big admirers of the 28-year-old and are leading the race to sign him on a free in the summer.