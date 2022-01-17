Football
Three clubs linked with Juventus star

By
Paulo Dybala
Paulo Dybala is a hot transfer target in Europe.

Kolkata, January 17: As per rumours in Italy, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is increasingly attracting from a host of clubs across Europe.

As things stand, the contract of the 28-year-old at Juventus expires in six months' time and it is believed that the player is not particularly keen on signing a new deal.

The Argentinian forward has been holding extension talks with the Bianconeri for the last two years and although a deal had been initially agreed, Juventus have reportedly changed the terms of the agreement.

It looks likely that the 28-year-old is destined to leave the Turin club as a free agent after seven years at the club and there is plenty of interest for his services. The 28-year-old is allowed to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside of Italy.

Here, we look at three clubs interested in the Argentinian forward.

Inter Milan

Inter Milan finally broke the monopoly of Juventus in Serie A last season and are also leading the table this campaign. The Nerazzurri are looking to build their own dominance at the zenith of Italian football and are looking to lure away one of Juventus' best players of the modern era. Dybala is believed to be one of the top targets of the Serie A holders as Simone Inzaghi wants to pair him up with his compatriot Lautaro Martinez up front.

Barcelona

Barcelona are known to be long-term admirers of Dybala and it is believed that new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is looking to reignite the Catalan giants' interest in the dynamic attacker. The Blaugrana are going through a difficult phase right now and plenty of rebuilding is there to be done and Dybala's versatility, experience and technical abilities make him a perfect player for the overhaul.

Tottenham Hotspur

North London giants Tottenham Hotspur came close to landing the Argentinian international in 2019. The versatile attacker's £65 million move to Spurs collapsed after Juventus had a sudden change of heart and opted to keep their number ten. In fact, Dybala had already agreed personal terms with the North Londoners before the Old Lady pulled the plug. However, it is understood that the Lilywhites still remain big admirers of the 28-year-old and are leading the race to sign him on a free in the summer.

Story first published: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:45 [IST]
