Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Three clubs linked with Lyon defender Jason Denayer over a Bosman move

By

Bengaluru, Feb. 16: Olympique Lyonnais defender Jason Denayer could become a popular figure in the transfer market in the summer as according to rumours, the 26-year-old is the subject of interest from several top sides over a possible Bosman move.

Since leaving Manchester City to join Lyon in August 2018 Denayer has found a stable footing in his career and has gone from strength to strength, establishing himself as one of the best defenders in Ligue 1.

But the Belgian international only has six months remaining in his deal and faces an uncertain future at the Groupama Stadium with developments over a renewal being slow. The French club's president also has recently indicated that the centre-back could leave for free in summer and now as a result, a couple of European hotshots are exploring the idea of getting him.

If reports are to be believed these are the three sides that have already shown an interest in him:

1. Newcastle United

The Magpies are yet to be out of the relegation battle however the newly cash-riched side seem to be already planning for the next campaign. It is understood that signing a centre-back is top of their agenda ahead of the next campaign and the prospect of having the Belgian international as a free deal has alerted the side. He could replace Fabian Schar in the line-up and could enhance the quality of Eddie Howe's defensive department.

2. Barcelona

Barcelona are also believed to be one of the potential suitors of the 26-year-old defender. Barcelona are aiming to revamp the squad further next season and centre-back position is one of their main concerns. That is because Eric Garcia’s sloppy display while Gerard Pique is in his twilight. Barcelona however are still looking for bargain and free deals in the market due to financial constraints. Denayer's profile in that aspect completely fits the bill.

3. Real Madrid

The Los Blancos are also believed to be keeping a close eye on his development. The La Liga giants could enter the transfer market for a defender in the summer transfer window as Jesus Vallejo has failed to impress Carlo Ancelotti. It is understood that the club has targetted Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as a free agent however should his wage demands make the deal unproductive, Denayer could emerge as an alternative.

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 15:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 16, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments