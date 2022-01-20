Football
Three clubs linked with PSG star Layvin Kurzawa over a January transfer

By

Bengaluru, Jan. 20: Paris Saint Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa could become a popular figure in the transfer market in the ongoing transfer as according to rumours, the 29-year-old has been linked to as many as three top sides.

Kurzawa has been with the French giants since 2015. However, he has struggled to feature prominently in recent years.

The 29-year-old has been frozen out of the first team by Mauricio Pochettino who has fallen behind Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat and even Abdou Diallo in the pecking order. He has featured in only nine minutes of action in all competitions, which is quite improper for a player of his calibre. PSG are now reportedly looking buyers for him and these three clubs have been linked with him.

1. Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly have shown interest in the French defender following his availability. Xavi reportedly wants a new left-back in the team who can share the workload with Alba. The veteran-left back remains the first-choice at the club, but his performance levels have dipped considerably in the last few years.

Moreover, in his absence, youngster Alejandro Balde has struggled to settle down in the first-team setup. As a result, the Spanish side are now looking for a specialist in the market and Kurzawa could be a great solution. The Spanish club are still cash-strapped and are only looking for short-term deals now. Kurzawa's profile hence could attract them the most.

2. Chelsea

PSG reportedly have offered the 29-year-old to the Blues who previously worked with Tuchel at Paris. Chelsea are in the market for a new left-sided defender this January following Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury against Juventus back in November. Kurzawa as a short-term fix could tempt the German to conclude a deal.

3. Manchester City

As per some recent rumours, the French side apparently have also offered the defender to the reigning Premier League champions. Kurzawa has been directly offered to City as a potential bench option and as cover to Guardiola's existing options. City have Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko as left-back options, but with Guardiola considering more bench strength a cut-price deal for Kurzawa could tempt the Spanish coach.

Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 11:01 [IST]
