Three clubs linked with PSG star Layvin Kurzawa over a January transfer

Bengaluru, Jan. 20: Paris Saint Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa could become a popular figure in the transfer market in the ongoing transfer as according to rumours, the 29-year-old has been linked to as many as three top sides.
Kurzawa
has
been
with
the
French
giants
since
2015.
However,
he
has
struggled
to
feature
prominently
in
recent
years.
The 29-year-old has been frozen out of the first team by Mauricio Pochettino who has fallen behind Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat and even Abdou Diallo in the pecking order. He has featured in only nine minutes of action in all competitions, which is quite improper for a player of his calibre. PSG are now reportedly looking buyers for him and these three clubs have been linked with him.
1. Barcelona
Barcelona reportedly have shown interest in the French defender following his availability. Xavi reportedly wants a new left-back in the team who can share the workload with Alba. The veteran-left back remains the first-choice at the club, but his performance levels have dipped considerably in the last few years.
Moreover,
in
his
absence,
youngster
Alejandro
Balde
has
struggled
to
settle
down
in
the
first-team
setup.
As
a
result,
the
Spanish
side
are
now
looking
for
a
specialist
in
the
market
and
Kurzawa
could
be
a
great
solution.
The
Spanish
club
are
still
cash-strapped
and
are
only
looking
for
short-term
deals
now.
Kurzawa's
profile
hence
could
attract
them
the
most.
2. Chelsea
PSG reportedly have offered the 29-year-old to the Blues who previously worked with Tuchel at Paris. Chelsea are in the market for a new left-sided defender this January following Ben Chilwell's season-ending injury against Juventus back in November. Kurzawa as a short-term fix could tempt the German to conclude a deal.
3. Manchester City
As per some recent rumours, the French side apparently have also offered the defender to the reigning Premier League champions. Kurzawa has been directly offered to City as a potential bench option and as cover to Guardiola's existing options. City have Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko as left-back options, but with Guardiola considering more bench strength a cut-price deal for Kurzawa could tempt the Spanish coach.