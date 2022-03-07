Three clubs linked with Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo over a summer transfer

Bengaluru, March 7: AS Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo could leave the club next summer amid the uncertainties surrounding his contract renewal.
The 22-year-old missed the majority of the action from the last two campaigns due to back-to-back ACL injuries. However, the Italian star is slowly coming back to his best this season once again and has been one of the pillars of Jose Mourinho so far, with 4 goals and seven assists to his name in 30 games.
But the Italian's contract is set to expire in 2024 with him currently with just a €2.5 million annual package. Roma now want to tie down the talented attacker for the long term, but Zaniolo is reportedly reluctant to do so. It has opened the door for several clubs to make a move for him. Roma could reportedly seek at least €40 million from interested parties as they aim to extract maximum value for their prized asset.
As per rumours, these are the three sides that have shown interest in him:
Juventus
Juventus are intending to revamp the squad further and as a result, they have been signing some of the best young talents of Serie A recently. From Federico Chiesa, then Manuel Locatelli and most recently Dusan Vlahovic they look to invest more in the younger and massive potential.
Zaniolo in that aspect, ticks all the boxes. Juventus could sell USA international McKennie in the summer and his transfer could fund a portion of the fee for the Italian.
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte is likely to be given a more free hand to revamp his squad further next season and they have been linked with a host of players already. With the clubs already offloading Dele Alli in January and a possible departure of Bryan Gill also likely to take place in the summer, the club is on the lookout for an attacking midfielder. Conte is reportedly an admirer of the 22-year-old and wishes to have him next season.
Newcastle United
The Magpies despite signing a bunch of players in the last January transfer window are again expected to make some more significant signings. They have been linked with almost every player who could be available in the market and Zaniolo is no different. The club could use its financial power to entice him. But it will be interesting to see what the player aims for.