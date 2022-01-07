Three holding midfielders Manchester United could sign in January

Bengaluru, January 7: Despite a big spending spree in the summer Manchester United have failed to address the balance in the squad. Most notably it's the central-midfield area where the team has lacked stability most.
Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay have failed to impress this season under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or his interim successor Ralf Rangnick.
But it is understood that the United board is all set to back the German coach in the market in January and a midfield signing could be on the cards.
The Red Devils as a result have already been linked with several names and these are the three holding midfielders they could sign in January:
1. Amadou Haidara
The RB Leipzig star has also been linked to a move to Old Trafford due to his relationship with Rangnick. Haidara is well known to Rangnick having played under him at RB Leipzig. However, the 23-year-old's playing profile could fit the most in Rangnick's set-up.
The Mali international is capable of playing in a variety of midfield roles and is a dynamic player who loves to press and helps to break down play high up the pitch. In Rangnick's pressing system he hence could be a great addition.
However, the 23-year-old could only be available from February as as of now he is busy in AFCON. United also have to spend a fortune on him with him having a contract until 2025. So it remains to be seen how the link-up eventually unfolds.
2. Boubacar Kamara
The Marseille youngster on the other hand could be a cost-effective option for the Red Devils who will be a free agent next summer.
The 21-year-old is one of the brightest talents of France and can play as either a holding midfielder or centre-back. He has already played 100 Ligue 1 games and represented France at the U21 level which speaks volumes about his talent.
But United could face stiff competition from Arsenal and Sevilla. The Red Devils, as a result, could have to make a good offer to him in January prior.
3. Ruben Neves
As per the latest rumours, the Wolves midfielder is open for a new challenge and desires to play for a top club next. The 24-year-old holding midfielder has two and a half years left on his contract but will not sign an extension.
United reportedly have been alerted by the condition and have put him on the wishlist. However, his signing could cost them a good fortune as the club reportedly have put a £40 million price tag on his head.