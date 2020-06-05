Football
Three left backs Leicester City should target if they lose Chilwell

By
Leicester City
Leicester City need some reinforcement at the back.

Kolkata, June 5: If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea are looking to rope in Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell in the summer as one of their two marquee signings.

Replacing such a key player, who is arguably the second best left-back in the Premier League after Andrew Robertson, will not be an easy task for Brendan Rodgers, but with the money they will get from the sale of the 23-year-old, they should get a pretty decent successor.

Here, we will look at three players the Foxes should target in order to replace one of their best players.

Robin Gosens (Atalanta)

German-Dutch footballer Gosens has been in scintillating run of form for Atalanta this season in Serie A. The 25-year-old has everything in his locker to be a more than capable replacement of Chilwell and might even prove to be an upgrade thanks to his exceptional attacking qualities.

Philipp Max (Augsburg)

Despite Augsburg enduring a difficult season this time around, a player who has still impressed for them week in week out is their bombarding left-back Philipp Max. The German has scored seven goals and provided five assists this season in Bundesliga and he is defensively quite sound as well. Also, he is a brilliant set-piece taker which would be an asset to Rodgers' side.

Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

A regular for the Argentinian national team and one of the most consistent performers for Ajax since he joined the Eredivisie giants back in 2018, Tagliafico is one of the most complete full-backs playing in Europe. The 27-year-old is pretty solid defensively and can be a menace when going forward just like Chilwell and would be an ideal like-for-like replacement of the English international.

Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:44 [IST]
