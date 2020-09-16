Three most expensive German footballers of all time

Kolkata, September 16: This has been a relatively quiet transfer window across Europe due to the financial breakdown worldwide caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Football is also not immune to COVID-19 pandemic, but Chelsea, in stark contrast to other clubs across the continent, have been really busy throughout the summer.
The Blues have added seven players to their squad during the summer and their biggest signing has been German wonderkid Kai Havertz for a fee of around €80 million.
Havertz's move to Chelsea has also been the biggest move to take place this summer and it has made the 21-year-old the most expensive German player in the history of football.
Here, we look at the three-most expensive German players of all times and interestingly all of them have taken place this summer itself.
Leroy Sane (Manchester City to Bayern Munich, €52 million)
A move that almost materialised last summer, Sane has finally been acquired by Bayern this time. Sane is definitely a superstar in the making and a return to his homeland with the opportunity to become the poster boy of the biggest club in the country should be enough to bring the best out of the talented winger.
Timo Werner (RB Leipzig to Chelsea, €53 million)
One of the best strikers in the world, Werner is also a superstar in the making from Germany and was also snapped up by Chelsea. The 24-year-old was in phenomenal form last season, scoring 34 goals for RB Leipzig and in total he netted 95 goals in just 159 games for them. Werner should be a great signing for Chelsea going forward as they look to close the gap with Liverpool and Manchester City.
Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen to Chelsea) - €80 million
The golden boy of German football and a generational talent, Havertz made the whole world take notice of his talent from a very early age. Almost every club in Europe was linked with the 21-year-old, but Chelsea broke the bank for him. The Blues have certainly shown a lot of ambition this summer to hand Frank Lampard a very strong squad and Havertz is set to be the face of the Chelsea team for many years to come.