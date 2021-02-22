Three players Everton should target to replace attacking midfielder

Bengaluru, Feb 22: If reports in England are to be believed, Everton star midfielder James Rodriguez could be on his way out of Goodison Park at the end of the season. The 29-year-old has been phenomenal for the Toffees since he moved to the blue half of Merseyside on a free transfer last summer.
Despite being in and out of the team due to injuries, he has been impressive every time he has been on the pitch and that is evident from his tally of five goals and eight assists in 21 games across all competitions.
As per reports, the Colombian international is growing unhappy with the weather in England and the amount of physicality of the Premier League. And, it is also claimed that he is wanted back in the capital of Spain but by Atletico Madrid. In this article, we will take a look at three players Everton should target if Rodriguez leaves the club in the summer.
Martin Odegaard - Real Madrid
Once regarded as the hottest prospect in world football, Martin Odegaard has not quite managed to become a star at Real Madrid despite being in the Los Blancos' books since 2015. Despite having a sensational season out on loan with Real Sociedad last time out, he was hardly used by Real Madrid in the first half of the season.
The Norwegian prodigy moved to Arsenal on loan in January but the future of the 22-year-old looks bleak at Real Madrid. If Rodriguez leaves Everton in the summer, Odegaard could well turn out to be a very solid replacement of the 29-year-old.
Isco - Real Madrid
A player who has been often linked with a move to Everton, Isco would be a like for like replacement of his former Real Madrid teammate at the Goodison Park. The 28-year-old playmaker has formerly played under now Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti and has plenty of experience at the highest level which makes him a perfect candidate to join Everton who have been actively looking for high-profile players in recent years. The Spaniard's contract with the La Liga holders expires in the summer of 2022 and that could mean that he could be available at cut-price.
Adrien Rabiot - Juventus
Adrien Rabiot has not been able to settle down at Juventus since making his move from French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain in the summer of 2019. This season, he has still managed to be a squad player at the Turin club under Andrea Pirlo while he was hardly used by former boss Maurizio Sarri.
Rabiot has consistently been linked with a host of clubs across Europe since moving to Allianz Stadium and Everton are a club who have often been linked. Rabiot is not exactly a player similar to Rodriguez but he has the quality to improve the Everton midfielder to a great extent.