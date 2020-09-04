Three players expected to leave Liverpool this window

Kolkata, September 4: Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait for the Premier League title last season and they did it in some style.
However, the Reds have surprisingly taken a conservative approach in the transfer market with a part of their fanbase fearing that they could be left behind by their rivals in terms of quality.
The Reds, however, have been linked with a number of players across the globe but it is understood that they will only sign players if they sell. We look at three players expected to leave Liverpool during this transfer window.
Loris Karius
Karius became the pantomine villain after Liverpool's 1-3 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final and since then, his career has nosedived. His errors cost the Reds the game and and Jurgen Klopp was quick to replace him with Alisson Becker who is arguably one of the best keepers in the world right now. Karius was loaned out to Turkish side Besiktas where he again failed to make his impression and it was hardly a surprise to see the Istanbul giants opting to not activate the option to sign him on a permanent deal. Now, Karius is back at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to ship him off at an affordable price.
Georginio Wijnaldum
Despite Liverpool's repeated efforts to tie Wijnaldum down with a new deal, the Dutchman has not yet agreed to new terms. With Wijnaldum's former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman joining Barcelona, the former PSV Eindhoven skipper has been linked with a move to Camp Nou and a move could definitely be on the cards and Liverpool are unlikely to mind as they can reinvest that money in bringing their own midfield target Thiago Alcantara to Anfield.
Xherdan Shaqiri
Despite the fact that Shaqiri has won plenty of accolades since his move to Liverpool, the Swiss international has struggled for playing time. A number of clubs across Europe have been linked with the services of the 'Alpine Messi' and a deal could be finalised before the transfer window slams shut.