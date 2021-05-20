Three players Lampard could target at Crystal Palace

Kolkata, May 20: As per rumours in England, Frank Lampard is set for a return to the Premier League as a manager with him tipped to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace.
It was announced on Tuesday that Hodgson will be stepping down from Selhurst Park at the end of the season after four years at the club.
Former Chelsea boss Lampard is reportedly the frontrunner for the job and if he lands the job, he will certainly have a big task in his hands with the South London club in an extremely difficult situation.
Lampard, if he becomes the next Crystal Palace boss, has to rebuild the core of the club with eleven players set to leave this summer.
Here we look at three players Lampard could look for this summer.
Harry Wilson
Lampard's very first managerial job was at Derby County where the former England midfielder made a very solid first impression of a young manager. Lampard knows the player really well and would really benefit from having such a creative player in his books.
Kurt Zouma
Zouma established himself as the first-choice centre-back of Chelsea under Lampard but since the Englishman's sacking, he has also found himself down the pecking order. The Eagles are in dire need of experienced defenders with Mamadou Sakho, Scott Dann and Gary Cahill all lined up to depart next month with their contracts expiring and Zouma can provide them exactly that.
Tammy Abraham
With Abraham going out of favour at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, Lampard's primary target should be the 23-year-old who had excelled well under the Englishman. With him on board, the Eagles can ideally become a top half side under Lampard.