Three players Manchester City must eye to replace Leroy Sane

Kolkata, February 20: Manchester City were close to losing Leroy Sane in the summer as the German international was believed to be close to signing for Bayern Munich.
He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury back before the start of the season which scuppered the deal, but it is strongly rumoured that it would finally take place this summer.
With the Cityzens banned from UEFA competitions for two seasons, the chances of them retaining Sane looks bleak now. Here, we look at three players who could be targeted by the Cityzens if Sane leaves.
Adama Traore
After years of mediocrity, Traore has lived up to his reputation and is one of the most impressive players in the Premier League. His strength and physique makes him a very difficult player to deal with. Manchester City should consider signing the 24-year-old as replacement for Sane.
Todd Cantwell
With the daunting prospect of missing the UEFA Champions League football, it will be difficult for even a cash-rich side like Manchester City to lure already world-class players to Etihad right now. Instead, they should eye a few low-key signings. With Norwich City battling relegation threat, Cantwell, who is their best player, should be targeted by Pep Guardiola. The 21-year-old can play either as a winger or as a striker and has six goals and two assists for the bottom-placed Canaries this season.
Serge Gnabry
The former Arsenal winger is reportedly wanted by Guardiola in any deal with Bayern Munich involving Leroy Sane. However, such a deal hardly makes sense as Gnabry is one of the better players at Allianz Arena right now and has been impressive for the Bavarian giants in a season where most players have failed to perform. Bayern are in a place where they can sign Sane and retain Gnabry as well. Gnabry would be a welcome addition to City.