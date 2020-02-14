Kolkata, February 14: After enjoying a historic run in the UEFA Champions League last season that saw them losing out to Liverpool in the final, Tottenham Hotspur were expected to perform better this time.
They had been achieving top-four place in Premier League consistently in the past few years and reaching the Champions League final could have been a catalyst for them to jump to the next level, but things have not gone as expectated.
The north London club experienced a dismal start to this season which saw Mauricio Pochettino losing his job. Jose Mourinho made his comeback in the Premier League with the Spurs, but they Lilywhites have hardly managed to improve much. This summer could be a crucial one for them and we can expect them to be among the busier sides when the window reopens.
We will look at three players Spurs should target in the summer.
Samuel Umtiti
Spurs have been terrible defensively this season and we can expect Mourinho to bolster the leaky defence. A player who should in the reckoning is Umtiti of Barcelona. The Frenchman established himself as one of the best defenders in Europe, but that did not last long due to his injury struggles. Even though the former Lyon man improved on his fitness, he has seen himself getting down in the pecking order at Camp Nou and should be seeking a move to reignite his career.
Joao Cancelo
The right-back position has let Spurs down this season. They parted ways with Kieran Trippier as the Englishman left for Atletico Madrid. Cancelo, a big-money signing from Juventus last summer, has struggled for gametime at Manchester City and Mourinho should definitely fancy a move for his compatriot. Cancelo's quality, especially when he is on the attack, is undisputed and he would be a welcome addition to Spurs.
Wilfred Ndidi
Even though Spurs are not particularly short in numbers in the middle, they lack a quality defensive midfielder and having such a player is necessary for success in modern football. A combative and energetic midfielder would be a good addition to Spurs in the summer and a player who should be consider is Ndidi. Even though Leicester City have been far superior compared to Spurs this season, Spurs are still a much bigger club with a manager like Mourinho and they should certainly give it a try.