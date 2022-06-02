Three players who could leave Aston Villa this summer

Bengaluru, June 2: Aston Villa have already started making a statement in the transfer market. The Lions have already signed Boubacar Kamara from Olympique de Marseille on a free transfer as well as Diego Carlos from Sevilla on a £26 million transfer fee. Steven Gerrard's side have also made the signing of Philippe Coutinho permanent following a six-month loan from FC Barcelona.
It seems that the ambitious Aston Villa owners are prepared to back their manager Steven Gerrard and a few more signings could be on the cards. However, on order to accommodate new signings, the Midlands club will also need to sell.
Here,
we
will
take
a
look
at
three
players
who
could
be
leaving
Villa
Park
this
summer:
Tyrone Mings
Despite being the skipper of Aston Villa, Tyrone Mings could be a player Aston Villa look to offload this summer following the arrival of Diego Carlos. Mings has endured an up and down season this time out and Steven Gerrard seems to be not entirely convinced by the 29-year-old. Newcastle United are reportedly considering an offer for the England international this summer and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Lions decide to cash in on him for the right price.
Douglas Luiz
Another player who has been widely linked with a move away from Aston Villa is their star Brazilian midfield Douglas Luiz. The defensive midfielder has been linked with a host of clubs in the Premier League as well as with clubs outside England. With the Lions having already snapped up Kamara and strongly linked with Yves Bissouma, Luiz seems to be on his way out especially considering his contract is up for expiry in 12 months' time.
Danny Ings
Aston Villa signed Danny Ings from Southampton last summer and it was a strange move considering the fact that they already had Ollie Watkins up front. Neither Watkins nor Ings has managed to impress this season and one of them could be making way this summer. He is already 29 years of age and is unlikely to improve whereas Watkins is 26 and is about to enter his peak. A new striker could be on his way to Villa Park this summer and it could be Ings to make way for the new arrival.