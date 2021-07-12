Three players who have seen their stocks rise in Euro 2020

Bengaluru, July 12: The European Championship 2020 has seen some incredible individual performances. The likes of stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Raheem Sterling, Robert Lewandowski have all lived up to their names while there have also been some surprise stars who have impressed thoroughly.
In this article, we will take a look at three such players who have defied expectations and have been instrumental in their respective teams taking their stocks much higher.
Xherdan Shaqiri - Switzerland
The sixth-most capped Swiss international of all time, Xherdan Shaqiri, who is also the joint sixth highest goalscorer for his country, hardly ever disappoints when he puts on the Swiss jersey and this Euros has been no exception. At club level, the gifted winger has been pretty underwhelming but he has certainly redeemed himself in Euros. Shaqiri scored three goals and provided one assist as Vladimir Petkovic's side went all the way to the quarter-finals only to lose to Spain in penalties.
Euro 2020 final: Italy vs England statistical highlights: Magnificent Azzurri triumph after 53 years
The 29-year-old has been on the books of Liverpool since 2018 and it was expected that he would be considered only as a rotation option at Anfield. But in reality, the former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan star has been only a fringe player and played just 819 minutes of first-team football across all competitions for the Reds last season.
Despite Liverpool failing to hit their normal heights last season, Jurgen Klopp did not seem to have much trust in the 'Alpine Messi' but following his sensational display in the Euros, Shaqiri should find an exit route from his Anfield nightmares. It is believed that clubs like Lazio, Napoli, West Ham United and several others are monitoring his situation and there is a strong possibility that the gifted Swiss international will find a new home before the next season starts.
Euro 2020: Full List of Award Winners, Golden Boot, Prize Money, Records and Statistics
Mikkel Damsgaard - Denmark
Denmark had a Euro Cup campaign to remember as they went all the way to the semi-finals only to lose to England in extra time and that too thanks to a controversial penalty. And, a key player behind the Danes' remarkable run in the tournament has been their gifted youngster Mikkel Damsgaard.
The 21-year-old proved to be the difference-maker for Kasper Hjumland's side thanks to his blistering pace, trickeries and creativity. The Danish wonderkid scored two world-class goals in the process and also provided one assist in five games and it was pretty evident that Denmark missed him dearly following his substitution against England.
Damsgaard made his move to Italy last summer as he signed for Sampdoria having made his mark in Danish football with FC Nordsjælland but his debut season in Serie A was far from impressive. The youngster scored just twice and made four assists in 35 Serie A outings. But despite his underwhelming season in Serie A, he has been linked with several big clubs across Europe following his heroics in the Euros.
Patrik Schick - Czech Republic
Patrik Schick used to be regarded as one of the finest talents in world football in his younger days but it is safe to say that the gifted striker has not been able to reach the heights that were expected of him. Signing for Roma did not go as planned for the Czech Republic forward and he also failed to catch the eye of RB Leipzig on loan.
Schick somewhat managed to settle last summer having finally found an exit route from Roma and joined Bayer Leverkusen. Although, his debut season at BayArena was far from spectacular as he could manage just 13 goals in all competitions in 36 games.
Schick had a Euro campaign to remember as he scored five goals in five games for Jaroslav Šilhavý's side as the Czech Republic defied the odds to reach the quarter-finals. Still only 25 years of age, it was a gentle reminder to the world that he can still realise his true potential and become one of the deadliest and most complete forwards in Europe.