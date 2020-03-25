Three players who will massively benefit from Euro 2020 delay

Bengaluru, March 25: The Coronavirus epidemic has not only suspended club footballing action for the time being but also has had made several governing bodies to change the International football fixture.
One of the major impacts of it is to hit the European international tournament 2020. The tournament which was all set to be played in June and July will now shift to 2021 Summer.
It will surely make our summer that much more boring and disappointing but for some of the footballers, the postponement would come as a blessing in disguise. That's because the participation of these players was a concern due to injuries.
So the delay surely would hand them another chance to use their luck for next year when the tournament occurs. Here we look at such three players, who would be thankful with the news:
Harry Kane
Kane has endured constant injury issues for the last year. He missed almost the entirety of last season's first half with ligament issues and later also suffered another unfortunately torn tendon in January which could've kept him out of Euro contention.
He was set to return to training at the end of May, but not having the full fitness ahead of the tournament could have been a huge concern. But the three Lions will now hope to have him fit and firing for next summer's tournament given he remains fit at that moment.
Marcus Rashford
Another England international who was precisely having the best time of his football career this year only to be halted by a back injury.
The 22-year-old has been out of action since January after suffering a double back fracture against Wolves and is likely to return to training in May. However, there could have still been questions regarding his full fitness just prior to the competition. But with this postponement, it will surely hand him a full chance to recover his full strength again and making his case stronger further for next year's campaign.
Memphis Depay
The Dutch attacker was on a tremendous run for both club and countries and played a major part in helping his side to the finals of Euro. However, a serious knee injury ended his season prematurely. He is supposed to make a return on July 2020, by which time the Euros would've been well underway.
But this news now would hand him another chance of making a cut into the side resurrecting himself and possibly even enter the competition next year in peak form. It will also be huge news for the Oranjes as well, who rely significantly upon the Lyon attacker.