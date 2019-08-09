Three players with a point to prove in the Premier League

Bengaluru, August 9: The Premier League is all set to get underway from Friday night with last season's runner-up Liverpool kicking off the season at Anfield against newly-promoted Norwich City. New season brings new hopes for every club and fans around the globe while there are also a lot of players who will have great hopes for the new campaign.
Along with all the new signings who will hope to make their impact in the most competitive league in the world, some old familiar faces will also be eager for the new season with a point to prove. Let's discuss about three such players in this article.
1. Naby Keita - Liverpool
Liverpool had big hopes from the Guinea international when they signed him from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2017 that saw him move to Anfield a whole year later but it is safe to say that his first season was not quite up to the mark. Although, much of that was down to his injury problems as he could hardly get a long run in the team. He played just 1817 minutes of football last campaign scoring just three times.
Klopp, unlike most managers in the world, loves to trust in his players to the core and has not made too many signings this summer and it could ideally be the season for Keita to be unleashed if he can stay fit. We have seen glimpses of his quality last season but Liverpool need more of that this season if they hope to build on their Champions League triumph last season.
2. Callum Hudson-Odoi - Chelsea
How often have you seen Bayern Munich making bids after bids for a young unproven English youngster? Well, that's the quality of Callum Hudson-Odoi, the golden boy of Chelsea. Still just 18, the winger has made plenty of headlines over the last year for mostly transfer rumours to Bayern and it is yet to be seen why exactly he was so badly wanted by the Bavarian giants.
Frank Lampard has identified the youngster as the replacement for departed Eden Hazard in the long run amidst the crisis of a transfer ban and we have to wait and see whether he is proves himself worthy of that much attention or not. So, it will be a big season for the English under-17 World Cup winner.
3. Anthony Martial - Manchester United
Formerly the most expensive teenager in the world, Anthony Martial's growth has somewhat stalled in the past couple of seasons at Manchester United. Big things were expected from him when he moved to Old Trafford from Monaco after making a name for himself as a teenager. He started off things on a very bright note but eventually his form faded and now he is almost forgotten.
With the Red Devils failing to add any quality attacker to their squad during the summer transfer window and on top of that the sale of Romelu Lukaku, will likely present Martial another and probably his last opportunity to justify his worth. The Frenchman is likely to get plenty of chances this season both as a winger and as a striker and he better not disappoint for the sake of his own career.
