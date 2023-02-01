Three potential replacements for Joao Cancelo at Manchester City

Perhaps the most shocking switch during the winter transfer window took place when Joao Cancelo left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich on loan.
Cancelo has been regarded as one of the finest full-backs in the Premier League in recent years and has been equally impressive at both right-back and left-back. Even though he is heading out on loan, it looks unlikely that he has a future at Manchester City due to his bus up with the manager.
Manchester City have big shoes to fill in order to cope with Cancelo's departure not only because of his quality but his immense versatility as well. Here, we will take look at three options the Cityzens could go for.
Max Aarons - Norwich City
Max Aarons is a highly-rated right-back who has impressed for Norwich City both in the Championship and the Premier League. A bombarding right back, he has been linked with a host of top clubs in recent years but a move has not materialized. Aarons could be a solid signing for Pep Guardiola's side and that too at a decent price.
🔐 Most chances created from open play in the Championship— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 29, 2021
🥈 Connor Roberts - 58
🥈 Max Aarons - 58
🥈 Harvey Elliott - 58
🥇 Emi Buendia - 90... pic.twitter.com/BCrEqAelDs