Three Premier League clubs chasing Celtic hotshot

By

Kolkata, May 27: Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is a top transfer target for many clubs in Europe, especially in Premier League.

Here, we take a look at three potential destinations in England for the French striker.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Greame Potter's team could manage only a 16th-placed finish and it is obvious that they could have done a much better job if their attack were as impressive as their defence. The Seagulls managed to score just 40 goals in 38 Premier League games during the whole campaign. A striker of Edouard's goal scoring prowess can change their fortunes.

Leicester City

Leicester has been strongly linked with Edouard's services for several years now and it is hardly a surprise considering the fact that Brendan Rodgers knows the striker very well. Rodgers' biggest challenge will be to offer Edouard playing time.

Arsenal

Arsenal are currently linked with a host of talented attackers acorss the continent and Edouard is one of them. Edouard has 22 goals in 40 appearances for Celtic this season and the Gunners should consider signing such a goalscoring machine.

Europa League Final: Stats Highlights
Story first published: Thursday, May 27, 2021, 11:18 [IST]
