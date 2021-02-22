Three Real Madrid players set for an exit in summer

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Real Madrid have not made any transfers in the last three windows and there's no doubt the Spanish giants too have felt the pinch of the coronavirus pandemic.
Due to that very reason, with a depleted and sub-par squad, Zinedine Zidane is obviously struggling to match the required standards. However, there is an understanding that in the upcoming summer there could be a big squad revamp. But, given the club’s current financial position, it will be nearly impossible for them to sign players without discarding a few of their own. Now some reports suggest Perez has listed at least three outcast players for sale as he looks to raise the funds to sign new talents.
So here are the three Real Madrid players who could head for the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer:
Isco
The playmaker has fallen out of favour at the Bernabeu, having started just three times out of his 15 LaLiga appearances so far. He barely gets any sort of playing time even with first-team regulars missing and he could be the first one to leave the side in summer. He was linked with Arsenal and Everton in winter and that could resurface again in summer. Lazio, Inter and Juventus are also said to be monitoring the former Malaga ace.
Dani Ceballos
The Spaniard for the last two seasons spent on loan at Arsenal and the Los Blancos are now likely to cash in on him in summer. A rumoured £25m reportedly has been put as his price tag. He has been a useful squad member for Arsenal for the last two years and there is an understanding that the Gunners could make the deal permanent. However, given he is still struggling to be a regular under Arteta, he may look for a new opportunity as well. Real Betis, Inter, and AC Milan have also been credited with interest in signing the 24-year-old.
Marcelo
The veteran defender's contract runs out in 2022 and Madrid are unwilling to offer him new terms. The Los Blancos reportedly are now looking for a buyer next summer before losing him for free. Marcelo has lost his place on the side following the emergence of Ferland Mendy. The 32-year-old also is willing to part ways with the Spanish for his good. Paris Saint Germain have been touted as one of the sides keeping a close eye on him.