Three replacements of Nemanja Matic at Manchester United

By
Nemanja Matic
Nemanja Matic has ended his Old Trafford stint.

Kolkata, June 15: Nemanja Matic has decided to leave Manchester United this summer and is believed to be edging towards a reunion with Jose Mourinho at AS Roma.

The Serbian midfielder joined the Red Devils in 2017 on a massive deal costing them 40 million pounds when Mourinho was in charge at Old Trafford.

Even though Matic has not been an automatic starter for Manchester United over the years, he played fairly regularly under Ralf Rangnick towards the end of the last season.

With Paul Pogba also departing, there is a massive void to fill at the heart of the Red Devils midfield.

Here, we will take a look at three possible replacements of Matic the Red Devils could target.

Declan Rice - West Ham United

Rice has been a player widely linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Manchester United. The England international has established himself as one of the best in his position and West Ham United reportedly value him at a whooping 150 million pounds. Rice played 36 games last season for the Hammers scoring once and assisting four times in the process. A strong tackler and a solid passer, Rice has everything in his locker to replace Matic.

Kalvin Phillips - Leeds United

Another player who has been widely linked with a move this summer is Rice's midfield partner in England shirt, Phillips.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips is a hot transfer target.

The Leeds United star had a injury-ravaged season which hurt the Whites badly as they were dragged into the relegation scrap for the majority of the season. Valued at 60 million pounds, Phillips is wanted by Manchester City and Liverpool as well.

Frenkie de Jong - Barcelona

Barcelona superstar De Jong could reportedly be on the move this summer with the Catalan giants looking to balance their books. De Jong has been widely linked with a switch to Old Trafford with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag in charge at Manchester United right now. Barcelona could reportedly sell the incredibly gifted Dutchman this summer and he would be a world class addition to the Red Devils.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:28 [IST]
