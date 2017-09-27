Three talking points from Liverpool's draw against Spartak Moscow

Moscow, Sep 27: Liverpool did manage to put an end to their winless streak with a not so comfortable victory against Leicester City last weekend, but they could only salvage a draw against Spartak Moscow in their second Champions League group stage game.
After their 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the opening game of the Champions League, the Reds travelled to Russia in search of their first victory in the elite competition of Europe since 2014 but could only manage a draw.
Spartak went ahead against the run of play when Loris Karius was easily beaten by Fernando's free-kick after Philippe Coutinho's foul just outside the area. Coutinho equalised for the Reds a few minutes later but the Reds could not find a second despite creating plenty of chances.
Here are three talking points from the game:
Klopp needs to reassess his philosophy
Liverpool have looked pretty average and lackluster since the international break with only one win in six games. They are already out of the English League Cup and are also winless in Champions League despite being the better side in both games so far.
With almost a non-existent defence which often plays with fire and invite dangers, it is high time for Klopp to reassess his philosophy. On top of that, the rotation policy of keepers is not helping at all.
Spartak stun the Reds, expected?
Spartak Moscow are having a nightmare season this time around with only three wins in their 11 League games and Liverpool were massively favourites for the game. But, they showed that they can stun the mighty Reds just like most of the bottom half Premier League clubs do.
The Russian side sat deep and frustrated Liverpool and the feared attack of the Reds could only salvage one goal which was not enough.
Firmino off-colour
Roberto Firmino worked hard as he always does, often winning the ball to create chances for himself, but when it came to the crunch and the chances needed taking, he was unable to convert them.
A close-range effort from a superb Jordan Henderson cross in the first half bounced off him, when he should have been gambling that the defender would miss the ball and tapping it in.
The Brazilian missed the chance to give his side the lead after it as well and it should be time when Klopp decides on whether to keep playing him as the number nine.