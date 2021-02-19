Three top players Borussia Dortmund could be forced to sell this summer

Bengaluru, Feb 19: The ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has led to financial implications with several teams around the world struggling to balance their books. Borussia Dortmund are also one of the sides who are facing a major loss of revenue. As a result, they need to trim their wage bill this summer, more so if they fail to seal a top-four finish in the Bundesliga this campaign.
They currently sit sixth in the Bundesliga and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. For this reason, in summer the Bundesliga side could be forced to let go of some of their most prized assets in the summer.
With some of the brightest talents at their disposal, Europe’s elite are sure to be monitoring the situation and these are the three players that are likely to get the most attraction-
Jadon Sancho
The English winger future was one of the most talked-about events of last summer’s transfer window, with Manchester United putting immense efforts to get him. However, the evaluation of Dortmund’'s £105m fee discouraged Red Devils from making an offer. But considering the current situation, they now could be forced to lower the demand and with Solskjaer still interested in him, Dortmund could cash in on him in summer.
Erling Haaland
Not exactly the talent Dortmund are ready to get rid of at the moment, however considering the form he is in, Dortmund could command any outstanding figure for him right now. Europe’s wealthiest sides including Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest in bringing the 20-year-old. So the forward shapes as one of Dortmund’s most saleable assets and could be cased in by the side.
Raphael Guerreiro
The Portuguese international may not get the limelight, however, is one of the finest fullbacks around Europe. He has been a continued source of creativity since signing for the Bundesliga side and enjoyed the most productive campaign last year in Bundesliga with eight goals and two assists. Full-backs are amongst the most prominent positions in the modern game and the current situation definitely would fetch him a lot of attention.