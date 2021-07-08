Three underrated gems of the Euro 2020

Bengaluru, July 8: The Euro Cup 2020 so far has seen many highs and lows of all sides as we enter th e final fixture of the tournament.
Major competitions like these always provide football fans with the biggest and better stage to showcase their talent. Some of the top talents of world football similarly stole the show in this edition. However, there have been a couple of stars as well whose overall performances have missed the spotlight.
Here we have enlisted such three players whose execution have gone under the radar although they were the ones who ensured their team play football at the highest level:
Emil Forsberg (Sweden)
Forsberg is one of the biggest reasons why Sweden topped the group consisting of Spain, Slovakia and Poland. He was deployed as a wide midfielder and was running the show from that position. Drifting inside from the left flank, Forsberg operated behind the striker, dropped deep to collect the ball and play between the lines to organize the attack. He did his part pretty well and managed four goals in the competition taking his side all the way to the round of 16. No other midfielder has managed more goals than him so far in the tournament.
Ronald Sallai (Hungary)
Hungary were identified as the pushovers of the 'Group of Death', which had Portugal, Germany and France. However, they lost just once in the tournament and managed to put up a great fight thanks to some brilliance in the attacking third by this 24-year-old. Built on a solid backline, the Hungarians maintained threat while going forward. In particular, Sallai was their main focal point. The Freiburg striker although did not score but dazzled whenever he touched the ball and provided one assist each against France and Germany.
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine)
One of the best players under Shevchenko in this tournament, the Gent forward scored twice and assisted once in this tournament. Every time he touched the ball, he appeared to be a real threat to defenders due to his physical presence and clever movement. The 25-year-old probably has not got the deserved spotlight yet but there's no doubt his performance will be remembered by the fans after Ukraine's highest ever finish (Quarter-final) in the European competition.