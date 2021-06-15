Liverpool? Tielemans brushes off transfer speculation

Brussels, June 15: Belgium and Leicester City star Youri Tielemans dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Premier League giants Liverpool.
Tielemans, who scored the winner for Leicester City in last month's FA Cup final, has been continually linked with Liverpool following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain.
The 24-year-old Tielemans has two years remaining on his current Leicester contract and would not be drawn on the speculation when speaking to the media ahead of Belgium's Euro 2020 clash with Denmark on Friday.
"I don't look at that, I just focus on this tournament," Tielemans, who joined Leicester in 2019, told reporters. "I've said that several times.
"Whatever happens after, we'll see. I just want to focus on the tournament, that's it."
Who said rehab was boring? 😂 #DEVILTIME #EURO2020— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) June 14, 2021
Full video on the rehab of @DeBruyneKev and @axelwitsel28 👉 https://t.co/yEn5aLbEF9 pic.twitter.com/EaKghiw3Wp
It has been reported Tielemans is valued at £ 68million, which the former Monaco and Anderlecht midfielder brushed off.
"That does nothing [for me]. It's nice for journalists and for the internet," said Tielemans, who has been linked with Manchester United previously.
"I'm just focused on the Euros and making the most of it. That is all."