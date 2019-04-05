Title race drama at Camp Nou to be highlight of La Liga weekend

Real Madrid vs Eibar
Coach of third placed Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane says his team will keep pushing while they still have a mathematical chance of taking the La Liga title.
Los Blancos will have extra motivation for Saturday's clash with Eibar at the Bernabeu as the Basques won last November's reverse fixture 3-0.
Girona vs Espanyol
The weekend schedule begins with a Catalan derby with Girona hosting Espanyol at Montilivi.
All three meetings between these sides in La Liga history have resulted in away wins, including Girona's 3-1 victory at the RCDE Stadium late last year.
Real Vallecano vs Valencia
Relegation battlers Rayo Vallecano really need a win when they host Champions League challengers Valencia.
A positive for the Madrid side is being an unbeaten record in their last La Liga three meetings against Los Che at the Estadio de Vallecas.
Alaves vs Leganes
Then it is in the Basque city of Vitoria.
Both Alaves and Leganes still harbouring hopes of European qualification which seemed unlikely when the season began.
Getafe vs Athletic Club
The race for the UEFA competition places will also be the issue at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
Recent charges have seen Getafe and Athletic Club emerge as strong contenders.
Real Valladolid vs Sevilla
Struggling Real Valladolid will be looking to precedent when they host Sevilla.
The Castilian side have won three and drawn three of their last six La Liga games at home to the Andalusians.
RC Celta vs Real Sociedad
RC Celta will also be looking to boost their chances of survival when Real Sociedad visit a Balaidos stadium.
It had rocked last weekend with the Galicians' Iago Aspas inspired comeback against Villarreal.
Villarreal vs Real Betis
Villarreal themselves have had a tough week with Barcelona striking twice in stoppage time to break their hearts.
Santi Cazorla and company will be looking for a change of fortunes when they visit at Real Betis side still with outside hopes of returning to Europe next year.
Levante vs Huesca
The other game is a real relegation six pointer, with Huesca still hopeful of a great escape after recent improved performances and Levante having slid down the table recently.
All the La Liga action will be shown live on Facebook.