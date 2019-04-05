Football

Title race drama at Camp Nou to be highlight of La Liga weekend

By
Leaders Barcelona go into the weekend eight points clear at the top of the table.

Bengaluru, April 5: All eyes will be on the Camp Nou for a top of the table clash on Saturday (April 6) which could either strengthen Barcelona's hold on top spot or throw the La Liga title race wide open.

The match kicks off at 1.15 am, Sunday, April 7, IST.

Leaders Barcelona go into the weekend eight points clear at the top of the table after blaugrana captain Lionel Messi scored a 90th-minute free kick in the dramatic 4-4 draw at Villarreal.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid have kept up the pressure with seven victories in their last eight La Liga games, with Diego Godin and Antoine Griezmann on the scoresheet in the 2-0 victory over Girona at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Results | Points table | Fixtures

Ernesto Valverde and Diego Simeone's teams drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture last November - with Diego Costa and Luis Suarez on the scoresheet - but Atletico really need the three points this time.

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Coach of third placed Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane says his team will keep pushing while they still have a mathematical chance of taking the La Liga title.

Los Blancos will have extra motivation for Saturday's clash with Eibar at the Bernabeu as the Basques won last November's reverse fixture 3-0.

Girona vs Espanyol

Girona vs Espanyol

The weekend schedule begins with a Catalan derby with Girona hosting Espanyol at Montilivi.

All three meetings between these sides in La Liga history have resulted in away wins, including Girona's 3-1 victory at the RCDE Stadium late last year.

Real Vallecano vs Valencia

Real Vallecano vs Valencia

Relegation battlers Rayo Vallecano really need a win when they host Champions League challengers Valencia.

A positive for the Madrid side is being an unbeaten record in their last La Liga three meetings against Los Che at the Estadio de Vallecas.

Alaves vs Leganes

Alaves vs Leganes

Then it is in the Basque city of Vitoria.

Both Alaves and Leganes still harbouring hopes of European qualification which seemed unlikely when the season began.

Getafe vs Athletic Club

Getafe vs Athletic Club

The race for the UEFA competition places will also be the issue at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

Recent charges have seen Getafe and Athletic Club emerge as strong contenders.

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla

Real Valladolid vs Sevilla

Struggling Real Valladolid will be looking to precedent when they host Sevilla.

The Castilian side have won three and drawn three of their last six La Liga games at home to the Andalusians.

RC Celta vs Real Sociedad

RC Celta vs Real Sociedad

RC Celta will also be looking to boost their chances of survival when Real Sociedad visit a Balaidos stadium.

It had rocked last weekend with the Galicians' Iago Aspas inspired comeback against Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Villarreal vs Real Betis

Villarreal themselves have had a tough week with Barcelona striking twice in stoppage time to break their hearts.

Santi Cazorla and company will be looking for a change of fortunes when they visit at Real Betis side still with outside hopes of returning to Europe next year.

Levante vs Huesca

Levante vs Huesca

The other game is a real relegation six pointer, with Huesca still hopeful of a great escape after recent improved performances and Levante having slid down the table recently.

All the La Liga action will be shown live on Facebook.

(Source: MSL Media)

Full Time: RSO 2 - 1 BET
    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 14:37 [IST]
