Top Five Premier League transfers according to performances so far

Bengaluru, October 6: We are at the second international break and have been entertained by the seven match weeks in the Premier League till now and so far, it has been so good.
So, after seven games, let us discuss the five best transfer in terms of performance so far in the Premier League.
Richarlison - Watford
Marco Silva’s Watford have been surprise package this season and one of the key players behind the Hornets’ excellent run of form has been their new Brazilian Richarlison who was signed from Fluminese this summer.
The young Brazilian winger has scored thrice and set up one goal in his seven Premier League games so far and plays a pivotal role for Siilva’s side.
Nemanja Matic - Manchester United
Jose Mourinho made a reunion with Nemanja Matic at Manchester United after the Serb was deemed not good enough at Chelsea. However, the 28-year-old has changed the whole complexion of the Manchester United midfield since his move to the club.
The two-time Premier League winner deserves a place in the best transfers thanks to his excellent showings in the middle of the park for the Red Devils.
Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United
Manchester United splashed the cash on Romelu Lukaku to get the Belgian from Everton this summer and since then, it has been a fairytale for the Belgian at the Theater of Dreams.
Lukaku has been scoring for fun since his move to Manchester United with 11 goals to his name already in all competitions.
Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Liverpool had a pretty dismal start to the campaign but their summer acquisition from Roma has excelled individually. Things could have been better if he had a better finishing but his performance has been enough to get his the second rank in this list.
Salah has scored 6 goals setting 2 for his teammates from 11 games in all competitions and has been quite impressive with his overall display as well.
Alvaro Morata - Chelsea
The first position in this list is unsurprisingly Alvaro Morata. What a start the Spaniard had to his Chelsea career!
The former Real Madrid star has had a dream start to his career at Chelsea with 7 goals and 2 assists to his name from just 8 games including his first hat-trick in the Premier League.